Jenkins was a preseason All-Big 12 selection who started six games at right tackle and one game at left tackle this season. He started all 12 games he played last season and helped running back Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing. He started all 13 games as a sophomore and played in all 12 games as a freshman in 2017.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.