OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder has received a three-year contract extension, with his annual pay boosted to $950,000.

The deal was approved Friday by the Oklahoma State University/A&M Board of Regents. The new agreement with the 69-year-old Holder, who has been athletic director since 2005, begins July 1 and runs through June 2021.

Holder was making $640,000 this year at OSU, which won 49 Big 12 Conference championships in 11 sports and six NCAA championships under him.

OSU President Burns Hargis credited Holder with improvements in facilities and the performance of athletes.

Holder, a 1970 OSU graduate, coached the school’s golf team for 32 years before being named AD.

