Oklahoma State also signed signed four-star recruits Donovan Williams — Mr. Basketball in Nebraska — and Canadian Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, who has international experience.
Cade Cunningham is the star of a class that is ranked No. 4 by Rivals, No. 8 by ESPN and No. 9 by 247Sports. He was the 2020 Naismith High School Trophy winner and was the top high school player in the country according to USA Today, 247Sports and Rivals.
