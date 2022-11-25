Oklahoma State and Tulsa square off for non-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-3) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Friday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -14.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Avery Anderson III and the Oklahoma State Cowboys host Sam Griffin and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in non-conference play. The Cowboys are 1-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Moussa Cisse averaging 7.2.

The Golden Hurricane are 0-1 on the road. Tulsa is third in the AAC shooting 35.7% from deep. Tim Dalger leads the Golden Hurricane shooting 53.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woody Newton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Anderson is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.4 points for Oklahoma State.

Griffin is shooting 41.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Golden Hurricane. Brandon Betson is averaging 11.4 points for Tulsa.

