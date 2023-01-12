Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason steps down

Derek Mason announced on social media Thursday that he is stepping down as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator and taking a sabbatical from coaching football.
Mason joined the staff this season after being defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2021. He was the head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014 to 2020, and was defensive coordinator at Stanford before that.
