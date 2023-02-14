Oklahoma State faces No. 5 Kansas, aims for 6th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (20-5, 8-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -2; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against No. 5 Kansas. The Cowboys have gone 11-2 at home. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 32.4% from downtown, led by Weston Church shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is third in the Big 12 scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by KJ Adams averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 61.3% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Jalen Wilson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 20.6 points for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

