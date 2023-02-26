Oklahoma State faces No. 9 Baylor, aims to break 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State aims to end its four-game losing streak when the Cowboys play No. 9 Baylor. The Cowboys have gone 11-4 at home. Oklahoma State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 10-6 against conference opponents. Baylor has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Anderson III is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Adam Flagler is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article