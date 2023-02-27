Oklahoma State faces No. 9 Baylor, seeks to end 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-13, 7-9 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -1.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State enters the matchup with No. 9 Baylor as losers of four games in a row. The Cowboys are 11-4 in home games. Oklahoma State is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 10-6 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kalib Boone is shooting 65.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Adam Flagler is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article