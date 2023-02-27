Oklahoma State faces No. 9 Baylor, seeks to end 4-game skid

Baylor Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-13, 7-9 Big 12)
The Bears are 10-6 in Big 12 play. Baylor has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: John-Michael Wright averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kalib Boone is shooting 65.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.
Adam Flagler is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Keyonte George is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Baylor.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.
Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
