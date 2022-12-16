Oklahoma State faces Wichita State for non-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Avery Anderson III and the Oklahoma State Cowboys take on Craig Porter Jr. and the Wichita State Shockers in cross-conference play. The Shockers are 4-2 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 1-1 in road games. Oklahoma State is the Big 12 leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvion Flanagan is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 8.3 points. Porter is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.7 points for Wichita State.

Anderson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds for Oklahoma State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

