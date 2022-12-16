Oklahoma State faces Wichita State for non-conference matchup

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-4)
The Cowboys are 1-1 in road games. Oklahoma State is the Big 12 leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 7.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Melvion Flanagan is shooting 53.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 8.3 points. Porter is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.7 points for Wichita State.
Anderson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 10.6 points and 2.7 rebounds for Oklahoma State.
___
