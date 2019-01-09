STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s contract has been extended by a year through 2023.

Gundy is set to make $5.125 million this year. He agreed to a long-term deal in 2017 that provides annual rollovers plus an annual $125,000 escalator.

“Coach Gundy has built the Oklahoma State football program into a regular contender in the Big 12 and he has done it the right way,” Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder said Wednesday. “He’s instilled a set of core values and a culture of which we can be very proud.”

The Cowboys went 7-6 this season and defeated Missouri 38-33 in the Liberty Bowl. Oklahoma State beat four ranked teams — Boise State, Texas, West Virginia and Missouri— but also lost to unranked Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Baylor and TCU.

Since 2010, Oklahoma State has six seasons with at least 10 wins, with an outright Big 12 title in 2011 and a share of the Big 12 South title in 2010.

