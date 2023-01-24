Oklahoma State hires Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State announced Tuesday it has hired Bryan Nardo as defensive coordinator. Nardo was defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University this past season. In his only season at the school in Erie, Pennsylvania, Gannon saw its total defense improve from 393.3 yards allowed per game in 2021 to 287.4 — the school’s lowest total surrendered in 20 seasons.

“I’m excited about the addition of Bryan Nardo as our defensive coordinator,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said in a statement. “He’s a young energetic, bright football coach who brings 10 years of coordinating experience with him. He’s been successful, and his innovative system has helped win games everywhere he’s been.”

Before coaching at Gannon, Nardo was linebackers coach at Youngstown State for two years. He previously spent eight years as defensive coordinator at Emporia State. He was named the Great Lakes Football Conference Assistant Coach of the Year in 2011 after his lone season at Missouri S&T.

Advertisement

Oklahoma State’s previous defensive coordinator, Derek Mason, announced on social media last week that he was stepping down and taking a sabbatical from football. Under Mason, Oklahoma State gave up 28.9 points per game — fifth in the Big 12 — and surrendered 435.7 yards per game — eighth in the 10-team league.

Gundy also announced that Joe Bob Clements has been elevated from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator and Tim Duffie has been promoted from cornerbacks coach to defensive passing game coordinator.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

GiftOutline Gift Article