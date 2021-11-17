Dereon Seabron led the Wolfpack (3-1) with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Jericole Hellems added 15 of his 18 in the second half, including 10 of 10 from the line. Cam Hayes added a season-high 16 points.
Boone scored eight pointes early in the second half as the Cowboys put together a 10-3 run to build a 14-point lead, 50-36 with 10:32 remaining.
N.C. State whittled the lead to two, 68-66, on a 9-2 run in the final 1:04 before Williams and Walker secured the Cowboys win at the line.
The Cowboys ended the first half on a 12-0 run, capped by a nifty bounce pass from Isaac Likekele to Bryce Thompson for a breakaway dunk. The assist, though his lone dish in the game, was Likekele’s 357th in his career, boosting him into eight place on Oklahoma State’s all-time list.
