Oklahoma State hosts No. 12 Iowa State following Holmes' 21-point outing

Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 2-4 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Iowa State plays the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jaren Holmes scored 21 points in Iowa State’s 78-67 victory over the Texas Longhorns. The Cowboys are 7-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 34.9 boards. Moussa Cisse paces the Cowboys with 9.3 rebounds.

The Cyclones have gone 5-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys and Cyclones match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Thompson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 11.9 points for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Holmes is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

