Oklahoma State plays No. 24 West Virginia following Thompson's 23-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-5, 0-1 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -3.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers after Bryce Thompson scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 69-67 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cowboys have gone 5-1 in home games. Oklahoma State is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 71.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Mountaineers are 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is seventh in the Big 12 with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tre Mitchell averaging 4.2.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Cowboys. John-Michael Wright is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Erik Stevenson is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.9 points. Mitchell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

