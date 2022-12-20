Oklahoma State plays Texas A&M-CC, looks for 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-4) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma State -17; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Texas A&M-CC aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Cowboys are 4-1 on their home court. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Islanders have gone 0-4 away from home. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Mushila averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moussa Cisse is averaging 8.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Cowboys. Avery Anderson III is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Mushila is averaging 15.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

