Hubbard was the runner-up for the Cornish Trophy in 2019 after his redshirt freshman season. Other finalists this year were Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke, who won the first two awards in 2018 and 2019 and was the 15th overall pick in the CFL draft; Notre Dame receiver Chase Claypool, who was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers; Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who was picked in the third round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys; and Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.
Voters for the Cornish Trophy included reporters, CFL staff and other experts.
The original plan was to present the award to Hubbard at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on April 18. Organizers have promised to bring the trophy to him so he can sign the back of it and maintain the tradition of the winner signing the trophy. The trophy is on display at the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton, Ontario.
