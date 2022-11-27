Oklahoma State routs Prairie View A&M 76-53

STILLWATER, Okla. — Avery Anderson III scored 16 points, Moussa Cisse added a double-double and Oklahoma State breezed to a 76-53 victory over Prairie View A&M on Sunday.
Jeremiah Gambrell hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 to pace Prairie View A&M (4-3). Trajan Wesley had 10 points.
Oklahoma State sank 10 of 22 shots in the first half but just 1 of 8 from 3-point range and led the Panthers 27-26.
Anderson scored seven points in a 12-0 run to open the second half and the Cowboys never looked back. Thompson’s 3-pointer with 12:02 remaining gave Oklahoma State its biggest lead to that point at 49-29.
Oklahoma State shot 62.5% in the second half and 55.6% overall. The Cowboys hit 4 of 7 from distance after the break.
Oklahoma State improved to 6-0 all-time against the Panthers in a series that began in 1994. Prairie View has dropped three of its last four games.
