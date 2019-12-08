Texas A&M: All five of the Aggies’ losses are to teams in the current top 10 -- LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama.
LAST TIME
Oklahoma State 30, Texas A&M 29. (Sept. 24, 2011)
BOWL HISTORY
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are playing in their school-record 14th consecutive bowl game.
Texas A&M: The Aggies last played in the Texas Bowl in 2016, a 33-28 loss to Kansas State.
___
