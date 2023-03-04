Oklahoma State takes on Texas Tech, looks to break 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-14, 5-12 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas Tech -6; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks to end its five-game losing streak with a win against Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have gone 11-5 at home. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 12.9 assists per game led by De’Vion Harmon averaging 3.5.

The Cowboys have gone 7-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Obanor is scoring 14.7 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Red Raiders. Harmon is averaging 15.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

John-Michael Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Kalib Boone is shooting 63.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

