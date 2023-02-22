Oklahoma State tops No. 20 Iowa State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

STILLWATER, Okla. — Anna Gret Asi capped Oklahoma State’s best 3-point shooting night of the season with a clutch, tightly contested shot in the final minute and the Cowgirls topped No. 20 Iowa State 73-68 on Wednesday night in a showdown for third place in the Big 12 Conference. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Asi made the score 71-66 as the shot clock expired with 49 seconds to play, making Oklahoma State 8 of 12 behind the line.

The Cyclones had a chance to tie the game but air-balled a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play and then had to foul three times before sending the Cowgirls to the line. Lexy Keys wrapped it up with .4 to go.

Terryn Milton scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma State (20-7, 10-5), which has won six straight.

Ashley Joens scored 20 points for the Cyclones (17-8, 9-6) to move into 18th place on the NCAA scoring list with 2,880 points.

NEBRASKA 90, No. 25 ILLINOIS 57

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Jaz Shelley scored 26 points, Isabelle Bourne had a double-double and Nebraska raced to a win over Illinois.

The Cornhuskers shot 59% (36 of 61), had a 44-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Illini 46-18 inside to avenge a 72-64 loss in the first meeting that started a four-game losing streak they just snapped.

Bourne had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Cornhuskers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten Conference). Sam Haiby added 12 points and Alex Markowski and Maddie Krull had 11 each.

Makira Cook scored 16 points for the Illini (20-8, 10-7).

