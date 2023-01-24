Oklahoma State visits No. 10 Texas after Carr's 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -7.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Marcus Carr scored 23 points in Texas’ 69-61 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Longhorns are 11-1 on their home court. Texas is fourth in the Big 12 with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 5.7.

The Cowboys are 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Moussa Cisse is averaging 7.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

