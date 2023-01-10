Oklahoma State visits No. 11 Kansas State after Nowell's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-6, 1-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State faces the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Markquis Nowell scored 32 points in Kansas State’s 97-95 overtime victory against the Baylor Bears.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kansas State is 11-1 against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 1-2 in conference play. Oklahoma State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

