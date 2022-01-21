The Cowboys are 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cowboys won 64-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Keylan Boone led the Cowboys with 17 points, and Andrew Jones led the Longhorns with 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Timmy Allen is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Longhorns. Courtney Ramey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.
Boone is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 6.3 points. Avery Anderson III is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.
Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.