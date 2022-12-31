Oklahoma State visits No. 4 Kansas after Wilson's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kansas hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in Kansas’ 68-54 victory against the Harvard Crimson. The Jayhawks have gone 7-0 at home. Kansas is fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.9% from deep, led by Cam Martin shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Cowboys are 2-1 on the road. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 32.5% from downtown. Weston Church leads the Cowboys shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Jayhawks and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.1 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

