Oklahoma State visits No. 4 Kansas after Wilson's 21-point outing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (11-1)
The Cowboys are 2-1 on the road. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 32.5% from downtown. Weston Church leads the Cowboys shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The Jayhawks and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 21.1 points and nine rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.
Avery Anderson III is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.
Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.