The sixth-seeded Sooners (12-12) led 66-56 on Madi Williams’ layup with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls went on an 8-0 run and Asberry later made 3s on back-to-back possessions to cut the deficit to 71-70 with 2:08 left.
Natasha Mack made the second of two free throws to tie the game at 71 with 1:28 left and both teams missed on opportunities in the final minute. The Cowgirls pulled away with a 9-0 run in overtime and finished the game making 12 of their last 18 shots.
Mack had 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds. Lauren Fields added 12 points, Kassidy De Lapp scored 11 and Taylen Collins had 10.
Oklahoma had 8-0 and 9-0 runs in the second quarter to lead by as many as 15 points and go into halftime with a 36-23 lead.
Taylor Robertson had 24 points and Williams scored 22 for the Sooners, who are on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament selection on Monday. Gabby Gregory added 14 points and Skylar Vann scored 11.
___
