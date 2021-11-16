Baylor beat Oklahoma 27-14 to snap the Sooners’ nation-leading 17-game win streak. Aranda got attention for having his team kick a late field goal for tiebreaker purposes. The Baylor student section had already stormed the field with three seconds remaining, and it had to be cleared for the Bears to kick what could be a valuable 32-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins. Aranda said because his Bears lost at Oklahoma State by 10 points, beating Oklahoma by 13 instead of 10 would be meaningful in case of a three-way tie.