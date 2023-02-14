Oklahoma takes on No. 12 Kansas State, looks to break 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas State Wildcats (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -1; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma aims to stop its four-game skid when the Sooners take on No. 12 Kansas State. The Sooners are 7-6 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 34.9% from downtown, led by Otega Oweh shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Markquis Nowell is averaging 16.9 points, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 66.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

