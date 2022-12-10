Oklahoma takes on No. 9 Arkansas

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-1) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -4; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oklahoma Sooners square off in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Sooners are 7-2 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is the leader in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Razorbacks are 8-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas is second in the SEC scoring 40.9 points per game in the paint led by Ricky Council IV averaging 8.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma.

Nick Smith Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Council is averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals for Arkansas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

