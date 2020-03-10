Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. He left Oklahoma as one of the most efficient passers in college football history. During his Heisman season, he passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
