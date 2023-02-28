Oklahoma visits No. 11 Kansas State following Nowell's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (22-7, 10-6 Big 12) New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State plays the Oklahoma Sooners after Markquis Nowell scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 73-68 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Wildcats have gone 15-1 at home. Kansas State is second in the Big 12 with 16.7 assists per game led by Nowell averaging 7.6.

The Sooners are 4-12 in conference play. Oklahoma is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nowell is averaging 17 points, 7.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Tanner Groves is averaging 10 points and seven rebounds for the Sooners. Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article