Oklahoma visits West Virginia, looks to stop road slide

Oklahoma Sooners (12-10, 2-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -6; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma travels to West Virginia looking to end its three-game road skid. The Mountaineers are 9-3 in home games. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 76.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Sooners are 2-7 in conference games. Oklahoma has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Bell Jr. is averaging 6.3 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Grant Sherfield averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

