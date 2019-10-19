The OU athletic department said in a statement that the people were evaluated by medical personnel at the stadium and released with no serious injuries while veterinarians and horse handlers said the horses appear uninjured as well.
The statement said it appears the “weight distribution” of riders in the rear of the wagon caused the spill.
