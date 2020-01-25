USC went up 46-34 on Nick Rakocevic’s three-point play, but Oregon State answered with 3-pointers from Zach Reichle and Antoine Vernon to cut the lead to 46-40 at the 12:53 mark.

The Trojans responded with a 14-0 run, culminated by Jonah Mathews’ jumper, and led by 20 points with seven minutes left.

USC was in control from the outset.

Oregon State made just 2 of its first 12 shots and trailed 17-7 midway through the first half.

A 13-0 run extended the Trojans’ lead to 30-8.

But Oregon State worked itself back into the game behind Tres Tinkle’s 12 points, and concluded the half on a 20-8 run to trail 36-28 at the break despite shooting just 32.1% from the field compared to 57.7% for USC.

Tinkle led the Beavers with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have won 10 of their last 12 games and improved to 5-2 on the road. … They dominated Oregon State coming off a double-overtime loss at Oregon.

Oregon State: The Beavers fell to 1-3 in conference home games. … Tinkle’s two free throws late in first half gave him 35 in a row, a school record, and moved him past Steve Johnson into second place on the school’s career scoring list. Tinkle also extended his double-figure scoring streak to 85 games.

UP NEXT

USC hosts Utah on Thursday.

Oregon State will be at Stanford on Thursday.

