Okongwu had three dunks in the game, the last coming off an inbounds pass from Ethan Anderson that pushed the Trojans’ lead to 70-56. Okongwu finished 13 of 19 from the field and came up five points short of his career high of 33 points. He led the team with 12 rebounds.
Anderson had a career-high 12 assists for USC (9-2)
Jonah Mathews added 18 points, making five 3-pointers, and freshman Isaiah Mobley had 11 points and nine rebounds. Mathews scored the Trojans’ last nine points of the game.
Chance Hunter scored 18 points for the Beach (3-8), which has lost four in a row and seven straight to the Trojans in Los Angeles. Colin Slater added 15 points.
The Beach took its only lead on a 3-pointer by Max De Geest early in the game. The Trojans responded with a 14-2 run, including three straight 3-pointers, to lead by nine.
The Beach twice closed within three later in the half only to have the Trojans hit timely 3-pointers. USC ran off nine straight points for a 14-point lead. But Long Beach State outscored the Trojans 10-2 to trail 40-34 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Long Beach State: With a young roster, the Beach has played a strong nonconference schedule even if it has lost all four Pac-12 contests. It lost to UCLA by four points, by 28 to Stanford and by 37 to then-No. 14 Arizona before falling to the Trojans. The Beach has six freshmen, three transfers and three redshirt players this season.
USC: The Trojans are in the midst of playing eight of 10 games away from home, and they’ll open Pac-12 action next month with three straight road games. The 23 days between their last home game and Sunday’s contest at Galen Center is the longest stretch in a season without a home game since also going 23 days during the 1985 season.
UP NEXT
Long Beach State: Hosts Southern Utah on Thursday in the second of three home games this month.
USC: Plays LSU on Saturday in a doubleheader at Staples Center in the teams’ first meeting since 1976.
