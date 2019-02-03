BERKELEY, Calif. — KZ Okpala scored a career-high 30 points and had eight rebounds, and Stanford held on to beat California 84-81 on Sunday.

Bryce Wills added 16 points and Daejon Davis scored 14 for Stanford (11-10, 4-5 Pac-12). The Cardinal have won three of four.

Justice Sueing had 23 points and seven rebounds for California (5-16, 0-9). The Golden Bears have lost 10 straight, matching the longest streak in school history.

Okapala scored 19 in the second half and made a clinching free throw with 13.3 seconds left, but it was a play moments earlier that had the Haas Pavilion crowd buzzing.

California’s Matt Bradley drove baseline and scored for an apparent tying basket. Stanford’s Josh Sharma was initially called for his fifth foul but the play was reviewed by officials and overturned.

Instead of Bradley going to the free throw line for a chance to give the Bears the lead, Stanford got the ball and closed out to beat Cal for the third time in four games.



Stanford’s Bryce Wills scores against California in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

Paris Austin missed a 3-pointer for the Bears as the buzzer sounded.

Okapala got going early with a dunk, then had a steal and layup but the Cardinal sputtered for most of the first half and had 11 turnovers before the break.

Cal took advantage and led by five midway through the first half before Stanford closed with its best run of the game and pulled within 38-37 on Kodye Pugh’s short hook.

The Bears also got an early lift from 7-foot-3 freshman center Conor Vanover, who scored six consecutive points during one stretch then added an emphatic dunk off a pass from Matt Bradley. Vanover finished with a season-high 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal overcame their early offensive problems and rallied from five down in th final 5½ minutes. . Okpala has 12 20-point games this season, most in the Pac-12. . Cormac Ryan returned after missing four games with a right ankle injury. Ryan sat out three games earlier in the season with a similar injury to his left foot

California: Vanover’s previous season-high for points was 10 coming in back-to-back games against USC and UCLA. ... The 10 consecutive losses ties Cal’s 1962 team for the longest in school history.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Plays at Oregon State on Thursday.

California: Plays at Oregon on Wednesday.

__

