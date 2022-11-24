Okpara and Harvard host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Harvard Crimson (4-1)
The Ramblers are 1-0 on the road. Loyola Chicago ranks eighth in the A-10 with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Philip Alston averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Ledlum is shooting 57.8% and averaging 18.8 points for Harvard.
Braden Norris is shooting 21.4% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Alston is averaging 14 points and 6.6 rebounds for Loyola Chicago.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.