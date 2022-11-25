Okpara and Harvard host Loyola Chicago

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Harvard Crimson (4-1) Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Harvard -2; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Chisom Okpara scored 24 points in Harvard’s 69-59 win over the Siena Saints. The Crimson have gone 1-0 at home. Harvard ranks eighth in the Ivy League shooting 30.9% from downtown, led by Okpara shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Ramblers are 1-0 in road games. Loyola Chicago gives up 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 68.8% for Harvard.

Philip Alston is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Ramblers. Tom Welch is averaging 7.2 points for Loyola Chicago.

