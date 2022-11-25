Okpara and Harvard host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-3) at Harvard Crimson (4-1)
The Ramblers are 1-0 in road games. Loyola Chicago gives up 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.8 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ledlum is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Crimson. Samuel Silverstein is averaging 12.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 68.8% for Harvard.
Philip Alston is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Ramblers. Tom Welch is averaging 7.2 points for Loyola Chicago.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.