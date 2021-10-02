After a Dixie State punt, Oladokun hit Michael Morgan for an 11-yard touchdown with 7:06 left in the quarter and Dalys Beamun returned an interception 36 yards for a score 59 seconds later. Strong added a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:31 to go and Oladokun connected on a 4-yard TD pass to Zach Heinz to make it 35-0 with 10 seconds left in the half.
Dixie State (0-4) finished with zero yards rushing on 23 carries and committed five turnovers.
The Jackrabbits, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, have scored at least 42 points in each game this season, beginning with a 42-23 win at Colorado State to open the season on Sept. 3.
