Norfolk State totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Joe Bryant Jr. had 18 points for the Spartans (4-11). Jermaine Bishop added 17 points. Steven Whitley had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Stony Brook plays Maine on the road next Sunday. Norfolk State plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.