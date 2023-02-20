Olbrich and UC Riverside host CSU Northridge

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-10, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-21, 3-13 Big West) Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -7; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the CSU Northridge Matadors after Lachlan Olbrich scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 74-63 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors are 6-6 on their home court. CSU Northridge is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 11-5 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is 7-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

