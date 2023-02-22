Olbrich and UC Riverside host Hawaii

UC Riverside Highlanders (19-10, 12-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-8, 11-5 Big West)
The Highlanders are 12-5 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 5-0 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.
Flynn Cameron is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Zyon Pullin is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.
Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.