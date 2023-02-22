Olbrich and UC Riverside host Hawaii

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (19-10, 12-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-8, 11-5 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Lachlan Olbrich scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 96-76 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors. The Rainbow Warriors are 12-4 on their home court. Hawaii has an 8-7 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 12-5 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 5-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Flynn Cameron is shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Zyon Pullin is shooting 42.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

