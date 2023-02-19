Olbrich leads UC Riverside against CSU Northridge after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-10, 11-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (6-21, 3-13 Big West) Northridge, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays the CSU Northridge Matadors after Lachlan Olbrich scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 74-63 victory over the UCSB Gauchos. The Matadors have gone 6-6 at home. CSU Northridge is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 11-5 in Big West play. UC Riverside is 7-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 16 points for the Matadors. De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

