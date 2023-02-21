Olbrich propels UC Riverside past Cal State Northridge 96-76

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Lachlan Olbrich scored 22 points and UC Riverside cruised to a 96-76 victory over Cal State Northridge on Monday night.
Atin Wright led the Matadors (6-22, 3-14) with 24 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points and six rebounds, while Ethan Igbanugo scored nine.
NEXT UP
UC Riverside plays Friday against Hawaii on the road, while Cal State Northridge hosts Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.