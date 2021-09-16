No. 3 Oklahoma vs. Nebraska. On the 50th anniversary of their “Game of the Century” 1 vs. 2 matchup, the Sooners and Cornhuskers renew the rivalry that has been dormant since Nebraska left the Big 12 a decade ago. Longtime conference rivals in the Big Eight and then the Big 12, they haven’t played since Oklahoma’s 23-20 win in the 2010 Big 12 championship game. Nebraska moved to the Big Ten the next season. Only five FBS programs have more all-time wins than the Sooners (919) and Cornhuskers (907). They have 96 conference titles among them, though the last of Nebraska’s 46 was the Big 12 crown in 1999. That was a year before Oklahoma won its last national championship and the first of its 14 Big 12 titles, including the past six. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Sooners are a three-TD favorite over the Cornhuskers, who have had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1956-61.