James Madison Dukes (15-8, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (13-9, 5-5 Sun Belt)Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Tyreek Scott-Grayson and the Old Dominion Monarchs host Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt play.The Monarchs have gone 9-3 in home games. Old Dominion has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.The Dukes are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.TOP PERFORMERS: Scott-Grayson is averaging 14.4 points for the Monarchs. Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.Morse is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for James Madison.LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.Dukes: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.