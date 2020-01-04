Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (9-6, 0-2). Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had six rebounds.
Old Dominion plays Charlotte on the road next Saturday. UAB faces W. Kentucky at home on Thursday.
