Old Dominion begins season at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Old Dominion Monarchs
Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Old Dominion -10.5; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs start the season at home against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.
Old Dominion finished 13-19 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Monarchs averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point distance last season.
Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-15 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Hawks averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.
