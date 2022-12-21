Old Dominion faces George Mason, seeks 4th straight victory

George Mason Patriots (7-4) at Old Dominion Monarchs (7-4)
The Patriots have gone 0-1 away from home. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Josh Oduro averaging 6.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 12.8 points for the Monarchs.
Oduro is shooting 51.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Patriots.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.
Patriots: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.