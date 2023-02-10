Old Dominion faces Texas State, seeks 4th straight road win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Old Dominion Monarchs (15-10, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hits the road against Texas State trying to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Bobcats have gone 4-7 at home. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 65.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Monarchs are 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is second in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by PJ Gill averaging 3.0.

The Bobcats and Monarchs square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Harrell is averaging 15.8 points for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 14.3 points. Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

