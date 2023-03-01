Old Dominion Monarchs and Texas State Bobcats square off in Sun Belt Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas State Bobcats (14-18, 6-12 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Texas State Bobcats. The Monarchs’ record in Sun Belt play is 11-7, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference games. Old Dominion is 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats’ record in Sun Belt play is 6-12. Texas State is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Mason Harrell averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Morgan is shooting 46.7% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

